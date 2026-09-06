Chicago crime: 3 shot, seriously hurt on West Side, police say

The Brief Three people were shot on Chicago's West Side on Sunday morning. Two unknown gunmen got out of a car in the 600 block of S. Independence Blvd. and opened fire on the victims. All three victims were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, police said.



Three people were shot and seriously wounded on Chicago’s West Side on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 600 block of S. Independence Boulevard around 7:11 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victims were outside when a dark-colored sedan stopped near them, and two unknown gunmen got out and fired shots at them, police said.

The gunmen then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Three people were shot:

A 25-year-old man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old woman was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, listed in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the gunmen.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

By the numbers:

These were just the latest victims reported in Chicago this Labor Day weekend, in which, as of Sunday morning, 15 people have been shot and three killed.