Crystal Lake woman charged with injuring child at unlicensed daycare

A suburban woman was charged with aggravated battery of a child at her unlicensed daycare center last week in Crystal Lake.

On April 15, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services reported to Crystal Lake police that a child may have been battered in the 1400 block of Woodscreek Circle.

Investigation revealed that 61-year-old Ann Migliorato was operating an unlicensed childcare facility at the same address. Migliorato allegedly physically injured a child who was under her care, police said. The child suffered minor injuries that required medical care.

Migliorato, who lived in the same block as the daycare, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm and operating a child care facility without a license.

She was transported to the McHenry County Jail.