Chicago weather: Storms move in this afternoon

Mother’s Day was spectacular with a high of 83 degrees, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Today will be almost as warm but showers and storms move in during the afternoon after a dry morning. Showers and storms are likely tonight with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with a chance for showers especially early in the day and focused in the city and south. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs around 70 degrees. Thursday starts dry but showers are likely by nightfall. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday through the weekend looks like a warming trend will push temps from the low 70s to around 80 by Sunday. Friday will have a few showers but most of the weekend may end up dry.