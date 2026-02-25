Waymo bringing driverless cars to Chicago

The Brief Waymo says it is laying the groundwork to bring autonomous ride-hailing to Chicago. The company cites a strong safety record and technology designed for dense cities and winter conditions. No timeline has been announced as officials coordinate with local leaders and policymakers.



Waymo is beginning early groundwork to launch autonomous ride-hailing services in Chicago.

The company said its Waymo Driver system is designed to operate in complex urban environments, including dense traffic, multi-lane expressways and winter weather conditions common in Chicago.

Waymo said its technology has logged more than 127 million fully autonomous miles and has shown significantly fewer serious-injury crashes and pedestrian collisions compared with human drivers in areas where it currently operates.

Waymo said it is coordinating with community leaders and policymakers as it prepares for a future rollout.

What we don't know:

The company did not provide a timeline for when ride-hailing service could begin in the city.

What they're saying:

"Chicago is leading the future of mobility by welcoming Waymo to begin initial mapping and manual testing in the city," State Rep. Kam Buckner said in a statement. "This progress is a vital step toward safer streets and more accessible transportation for all our neighborhoods."