Waymo bringing driverless cars to Chicago
CHICAGO - Waymo is beginning early groundwork to launch autonomous ride-hailing services in Chicago.
The company said its Waymo Driver system is designed to operate in complex urban environments, including dense traffic, multi-lane expressways and winter weather conditions common in Chicago.
Waymo said its technology has logged more than 127 million fully autonomous miles and has shown significantly fewer serious-injury crashes and pedestrian collisions compared with human drivers in areas where it currently operates.
Waymo said it is coordinating with community leaders and policymakers as it prepares for a future rollout.
What we don't know:
The company did not provide a timeline for when ride-hailing service could begin in the city.
What they're saying:
"Chicago is leading the future of mobility by welcoming Waymo to begin initial mapping and manual testing in the city," State Rep. Kam Buckner said in a statement. "This progress is a vital step toward safer streets and more accessible transportation for all our neighborhoods."
The Source: The information in this report came from Waymo.