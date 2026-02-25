Calvin Jackson: Man goes missing in Chicago, police say

The Brief Calvin Jackson, 39, was last heard from on Saturday. He is missing from the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 39-year-old man was reported missing in Chicago after he was last heard from over the weekend.

What we know:

Police said Calvin Jackson is missing from the 600 block of West Harrison Street, and that he was last contacted on Saturday.

He is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing between 195 and 200 pounds.

Calvin Jackson | CPD

According to reports, Jackson is a truck driver who traveled to the Chicago area and was supposed to be heading back to Jackson, Mississippi, when he disappeared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD's Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.