Calvin Jackson: Man goes missing in Chicago, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 25, 2026 8:56am CST
The Brief

    • Calvin Jackson, 39, was last heard from on Saturday.
    • He is missing from the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
    • Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was reported missing in Chicago after he was last heard from over the weekend.

What we know:

Police said Calvin Jackson is missing from the 600 block of West Harrison Street, and that he was last contacted on Saturday.

He is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing between 195 and 200 pounds.

Calvin Jackson | CPD

According to reports, Jackson is a truck driver who traveled to the Chicago area and was supposed to be heading back to Jackson, Mississippi, when he disappeared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD's Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

