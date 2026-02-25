Calvin Jackson: Man goes missing in Chicago, police say
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was reported missing in Chicago after he was last heard from over the weekend.
What we know:
Police said Calvin Jackson is missing from the 600 block of West Harrison Street, and that he was last contacted on Saturday.
He is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing between 195 and 200 pounds.
Calvin Jackson | CPD
According to reports, Jackson is a truck driver who traveled to the Chicago area and was supposed to be heading back to Jackson, Mississippi, when he disappeared.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD's Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.