Cook County crash leaves driver dead, passenger injured

The Brief A 69-year-old man died and a woman was injured in a single-car crash just after midnight in the northwest suburbs. Police say the driver lost control on Oakton Street, crashed and died less than an hour later. The Niles Police Department and Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.



A man died and a woman was injured in a single-car crash early Tuesday morning in the northwest suburbs.

What we know:

The pair was traveling westbound on Oakton Street just after midnight when the 69-year-old man lost control of the vehicle and struck a speed limit sign and tree on the north side of the street, according to Niles police.

When officers arrived, the man was unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR and paramedics took him to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

As of Monday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 51-year-old woman who was riding in the car was taken to the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Niles police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.