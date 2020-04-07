CTA bus driver pepper sprayed in Lincoln Park

article

A CTA bus driver was attacked with pepper spray Tuesday while driving in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

He was driving about 7:42 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Clark Street when an exiting passenger used profanity before spraying his face with a chemical irritant, Chicago police said.

The 56-year-old man was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in good condition, police said.

He told investigators there was no previous altercation between him and the suspect, who was described as a man in his 60s, police said.

A law enforcement source said the victim was a CTA bus driver.

The CTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.