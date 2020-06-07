CTA bus, rail service restored to the Loop, bridges lowered Sunday morning

article

City officials announced CTA bus and rail service has resumed in the Loop Sunday morning, and all bridges in the area will be lowered.

Service to the area resumed at 5 a.m., and all bridges are expected to be down by 9 a.m., according to an announcement from Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Additionally, Lake Shore Drive, Interstate 90/94 and Interstate 290 opened at 5 a.m., the OEMC said.

The announcement came after about 30,000 people marched and peacefully protested Saturday in Union Park demanding police reform.

Activists and groups from across Chicago gathered in the Near West Side park before heading north on Ashland Avenue and marching through West Town.

Other protests are planned for Sunday.