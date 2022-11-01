CTA station near United Center set to open in 2024

A new CTA Green Line station near the United Center is under construction and scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The station was initially supposed to open in 2020 but now the stop along Damen Avenue is projected to be done in 2024.

The project is expected to cost $80 million.

The new addition is intended to make it easier for fans and show-goers to get to the United Center as well as improve travel for people and companies in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor.

The United Center serves as home to the Blackhawks and the Bulls. It is also the city's largest indoor entertainment venue capable of hosting large crowds for concerts and performances.