Chicago man denied pre-trial release after road rage shooting in Roselle

A Chicago man was denied pre-trial release after he allegedly shot at another car during a road rage incident in Roselle.

Justin Gray, 32, appeared in court Friday afternoon after being charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

His charge stems from a road rage shooting that occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Gray was reportedly driving a white Lincoln SUV on Barrington Road and Lake Street in Hanover Park when he honked at the victim who was stopped at a yellow light before it turned red, according to officials.

The victim then continued driving eastbound on Lake Street.

Gray followed, pulled out a gun when his vehicle neared Lake Street and Rodenburg Road in Roselle and fired shots at the victim's vehicle, striking the rear passenger side, the state's attorney said.

The victim pulled into a BP gas station at 509 W. Lake Street and called police. Gray continued driving away from the scene. It's unknown if the victim was injured.

Gray was later identified as a suspect in the shooting after further investigation. He was arrested on a warrant on May 10 by Illinois State Police, officials said.

He will remain detained until his next court appearance for arraignment, set for June 10.