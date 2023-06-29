Cyberattack impacts nearly 400,000 Illinois residents

Nearly 400,000 Illinois residents were affected by a cyberattack in late May.

The state had been using a third-party program called "Move IT" to transfer sensitive data, which is what hackers exploited.

Illinois authorities have stated that there is no indication of compromised information being used fraudulently.

Affected victims are being notified by mail, and the state is taking additional measures, including setting up a call center and offering free credit monitoring to those impacted.