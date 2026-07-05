Multi-car crashes on I-88 in DuPage County leave 1 dead, ISP says

The Brief Two crashes along I-88 in DuPage County left one person dead late Saturday night. A car was slowing down due to a previous crash and was rear-ended by another car. The driver of the first car was killed.



Multiple crashes on Interstate 88 in Chicago’s western suburbs late Saturday night left one person dead.

What we know:

The crashes happened a little before 11 p.m. on I-88 near Winfield Road in DuPage County, according to the Illinois State Police.

A passenger car was slowing down due to a previous crash and was rear-ended by another car.

The driver of the first car was killed, ISP said. Authorities have not identified the driver.

The roadway was shut down for several hours and reopened at 3:30 a.m.

No further information was released.