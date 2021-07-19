Lightfoot announces tentative deal to create elected board to oversee Chicago Police Department

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says a tentative deal has been reached to establish an elected board to oversee the Chicago Police Department.

In a joint statement released on Monday by Lightfoot and the Empowering Communities for Public Safety Coalition, the two parties said weekend negotiations about a new plan had been productive and urge city council members to approve the legistlation.

"After a weekend of productive negotiations, we are pleased to announce that the parties have reached an agreement on a proposed substitute ordinance for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and the Police Board," Lightfoot said in a statement.

"If passed, this ordinance would bring an historic, transformative and balanced approach to civilian oversight. The Committee on Public Safety is expected to take up the substitute ordinance on Tuesday and we strongly urge the members of City Council to vote to approve this landmark legislation."

A plan to create an independent civilian oversight panel has been in the works for some time, but Lightfoot and grassroots activists have held differing viewpoints on how much power the board would have over department hirings and firings.

Under the ECPS plan, the board would hold the power to remove the police superintendent and would have authority to appoint and remove the head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability as well as setting police department policies.

Lightfoot's ordinance would limit the board's power on removing the superintendent by only permitting it to issue a vote of no-confidence to the city council.

The mayor's plan would also prevent the board from setting CPD's budget.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.