Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Pilot informs airline passengers about her passing

Passengers and crew aboard one flight heading into London on Thursday learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II prior to landing.

The moment was captured on video Thursday.

"I thought I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal, because I know many will be very, very sad about this," the pilot said.

In the video, you can see two flight attendants on opposite ends of the cabin wiping tears from their eyes.

Buckingham Palace announced the queen’s death in a statement, writing that Elizabeth "died peacefully" on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, which had been her summer residence in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British History after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months. Royal officials said Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III.

