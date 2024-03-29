DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy killed in crash on Illinois Route 23

An on-duty DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash in Waterman, Illinois, late Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Illinois Route 23, just south of Perry Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was sitting inside a Ford Explorer squad car, parked on the right shoulder, when a single-unit Kenworth truck drove off the road and rear-ended the Ford. It is unknown at this time why the truck veered off the roadway.

The deputy was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, the sheriff's office said. Their identity has yet to be released.

"The Illinois State Police sends its condolences and support to the family and friends of the Deputy killed in the line of duty, as well as to our brethren at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office," ISP said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.