Delphi murders: Judge makes ruling whether to move case out of Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. - The man accused of killing two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana will not have his trial moved.
Surrounded by armed guards, 50-year-old Richard Allen appeared in court for a pair of hearings on Friday.
Allen is facing murder charges for the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
The girls were found dead after they disappeared while out on a hike just outside their small town of Delphi.
In court, a judge denied a request by Allen’s attorneys to move the case out of Carroll County.
Allen's next court date is set for February 17th.