Delphi murders: Judge makes ruling whether to move case out of Carroll County

The man accused of killing two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana will not have his trial moved.

Surrounded by armed guards, 50-year-old Richard Allen appeared in court for a pair of hearings on Friday.

Allen is facing murder charges for the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The girls were found dead after they disappeared while out on a hike just outside their small town of Delphi.

In court, a judge denied a request by Allen’s attorneys to move the case out of Carroll County.

Allen's next court date is set for February 17th.