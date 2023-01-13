Expand / Collapse search

Delphi murders: Judge makes ruling whether to move case out of Carroll County

The man accused of killing two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana appeared in court Friday.

DELPHI, Ind. - The man accused of killing two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana will not have his trial moved.

Surrounded by armed guards, 50-year-old Richard Allen appeared in court for a pair of hearings on Friday.

Allen is facing murder charges for the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The girls were found dead after they disappeared while out on a hike just outside their small town of Delphi.

In court, a judge denied a request by Allen’s attorneys to move the case out of Carroll County.

Allen's next court date is set for February 17th.