3 Chicago-area firefighters recognized for ice rescue

The Brief Three Cary firefighters were honored after rescuing two neighbors who fell through ice while fishing on Lake Killarney in January. Two off-duty firefighter brothers rushed from home with only an extension cord to help, while a third firefighter arrived in dive gear to complete the rescue. The victims and rescuers, all neighbors, reunited at a ceremony where the firefighters received lifesaving awards and a helper received a community service award.



Three firefighters were named lifesavers in Cary on Tuesday night for their rescue of two people who fell through the ice on a lake.

Two of the firefighters were off duty when it happened, but their quick actions made all the difference.

What we know:

There were warm hugs between the Cary firefighters and the people they rescued from an icy lake. Everyone celebrated the outcome of what could’ve been disastrous.

Darlene Boettin and Nathan Fennig had to be pulled from Lake Killarney in January.

They went out to fish and the ice broke beneath them.

Darlene said she was worried about her son.

"I was terrified, terrified. It’s really hard to think about how this could’ve been way worse," she said.

Nathan said he was also uneasy about the ice.

"I’m feeling better right now and I just want to thank everyone for caring about us and keeping watch," Nathan said.

The two off-duty firefighters, who are brothers, came running from their house to help. A third neighbor went into the water too and brought a ladder.

Ben and Cody Delatorre didn’t have rescue gear with them, only an extension cord to provide a tether.

Ben said he didn’t think twice about what to do,

"I’d do it the same way for anyone, coming from home, going right out there, try to pull them out," Ben said.

"I was there first, saw they were both in the water. I got my cord, saw my brother coming up the street in his truck and I was like, ‘Oh, got another person here with me,’" Cody said.

The chief was watching and his heart sank. The brothers in the frigid water are his sons.

Firefighter Kyler Ochab arrived in his dive gear to complete the save.

Kyler said he followed his training.

"Feels good. Everyone ok, everything worked out," he said.

"It’s all part of being a firefighter. You have to like to help people, that’s why we got into this. They knew someone’s life was in danger and you can’t get there quick enough," said retired Cary Fire Captain Andy Veath.

What's next:

The firefighters’ names are inscribed on a plaque, the award given for a spectacular rescue. The neighbor who helped also received a community service award.

The victims and rescuers all happen to be neighbors, which heightened the urgency and intensity for the young firefighters.