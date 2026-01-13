3 hospitalized after falling through ice while ice fishing at suburban lake, officials say

The Brief Three people fell through the ice while ice fishing Tuesday afternoon at Lake Killarney in unincorporated Cary and were hospitalized with minor injuries. Two off-duty firefighters rescued a teenager and an adult from the water, while a third person who tried to help was able to reach shore on his own. Fire officials warned that ice conditions can change rapidly and urged the public to use caution.



What we know:

The incident was reported at 4:38 p.m. in the 6200 block of Londonderry Drive at Lake Killarney in unincorporated Cary, according to Cary fire officials.

Two off-duty firefighters responded and saw two people about 50 to 75 feet from shore fall through the ice while attempting to ice fish, officials said. Both were struggling to keep their heads above water.

One of the firefighters entered the water through the ice and rescued one of the victims, a teenager. Fire crews arrived moments later and rescued the second victim, an adult.

3 hospitalized after falling through ice at suburban lake, officials say ( Cary Fire Protection District)

A third person, a neighbor of the other two, attempted to help before emergency crews arrived and also fell through the ice, officials said. He was able to make it back to shore on his own.

All three were evaluated by first responders and taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. One off-duty firefighter was also evaluated at the scene but was not transported.

What's next:

Fire officials warned that ice conditions can change rapidly and may appear safer than they are, urging the public to use caution.