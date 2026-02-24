DMG MORI expanding, will bring new jobs to Chicago

The Brief DMG MORI will invest $40.5 million in a new advanced manufacturing facility on Goose Island in Chicago. The project is expected to create 74 full-time jobs and launch a training program with City Colleges of Chicago. Construction begins soon, with hiring to start as the facility opens.



DMG MORI, a company known for making high-tech machines that help build everything from cars to medical devices, is opening a new $40.5 million facility on Goose Island.

The project will bring 74 full-time jobs to Chicago and offer training for people looking to start a career in advanced manufacturing.

What jobs will be open:

The new space will include areas for making parts and for office work. DMG MORI says they plan to hire machine operators, engineers, maintenance workers, research staff, and people to fill office roles.

The company wants to help people learn new skills and use the latest technology.

Why it's happening:

Chicago is working to become a bigger name in advanced manufacturing. This expansion is part of a larger effort to bring good jobs to the city and connect local students to real careers.

State and city leaders say projects like this give more people a chance to find steady work close to home.

When you can apply:

Construction on Goose Island is beginning soon. DMG MORI expects to open the facility in 2026. Hiring will start as the building gets closer to being finished.

How to apply:

City Colleges of Chicago will share how to apply for the new training program on its website and at its campus career centers.

To sign up, you need a high school diploma or GED. Entry-level jobs and training do not require any experience, but some specialized jobs will need extra classes or work history.

DMG MORI will post job listings and requirements on their careers page.

