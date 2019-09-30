Des Plaines man sentenced to 45 years for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

article

A Des Plaines man charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in June of 2017 in northwest suburban Bensenville has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Victor Tornez-Sanchez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to one count of first degree murder, the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

On the night of June 18, 2017, Tornez-Sanchez waited in a vehicle outside his former girlfriend’s home while she was on a date with her new boyfriend, according to the state’s attorney’s office. When she arrived home just before 9:30 p.m., Tornez-Sanchez jumped out of his car and stabbed her three times in the chest, side and arm.

He was taken into custody the next day in Elgin, the state’s attorney’s office said. He has been held in DuPage County Jail ever since on $2.5 million bond.

“June 18, 2017 is a day I’m sure the family and friends of Olivia Renteria-Bravo will never forget,” Berlin said. “The hole in the hearts of those who loved Olivia will never be filled but with today’s sentence of 45 years perhaps those who loved Olivia will be able to go on with their lives knowing that the man responsible for her murder will spend the next four and one-half decades behind bars.”