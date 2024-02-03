Joliet murders: Detectives release new details about weapon used by suspect

Will County detectives are releasing more details about a weapon used in one of the eight Joliet murders.

On Friday afternoon, the Will County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the handgun used by Romeo Nance in the murder of Toyosi Bakare, of Unincorporated Joliet Township, was confirmed to be the same weapon recovered by law enforcement in Natalia, Texas.

Officials say the handgun is also what Nance used on himself.

Earlier this week, Will County detectives traveled to Texas to acquire Nance's red Toyota Camry that was used during his crime spree.

Other items were recovered to assist in the investigation, but no other details have been released.

The Joliet murders occurred Monday, Jan. 22, in the 2200 block of West Acres Road, in unincorporated Joliet Township.

Seven people were found fatally shot inside two homes. The victims were related to Nance and were identified as follows:

Tameka Nance, 47, mother

Christine Esters, 38, aunt

William Esters II, 35, uncle

Joshua Nance, 31, brother

Alexandria Nance, 20, sister

16-year-old female, sister

14-year-old female, sister

Bakare was the eighth victim in Nance's deadly crime spree.

Nance was on the run after the murders but was eventually captured in Natalia, Texas. He took his own life after a confrontation with Texas law enforcement, officials say.

Not long after the incident, Nance's girlfriend was arrested for obstruction of justice in regard to the investigation into the homicides.

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, 21, appeared in court but has since been released on electronic monitoring.

If convicted of the charge, she faces up to six years in prison.