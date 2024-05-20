Cassie's lawyer criticizes Diddy's 'disingenuous' apology video as stars react to hotel assault statement

article

Cassie's legal team fired back at Sean "Diddy" Combs after the music mogul attempted to apologize for his actions following the recent circulation of a video showing Combs beating his then-girlfriend in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Ventura, told Fox News Digital.

"When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

Combs broke his silence Sunday on the video from eight years ago which just began making the rounds Friday, and said his "behavior on that video is inexcusable."

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS REACTS TO VIRAL VIDEO OF HIM ALLEGEDLY BEATING CASSIE: 'I'M DISGUSTED'

In a clip obtained exclusively by CNN, the rapper was seen running down a hotel hallway wearing a towel. Moments before, Cassie (Cassandra Ventura) had walked down the same hallway with bags in her hand toward the elevators.

Once Combs reached the elevators, he grabbed Cassie by the neck and threw her to the ground. Combs then kicked her twice, picked up her bags and dragged her back down the hallway before she returned to the same area to use a phone.

Combs could then be seen sitting near Cassie and throwing a vase toward where the phone was attached to the wall.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS LIKELY SETTLED CASSIE LAWSUIT ‘QUICKLY’ TO PREVENT HOTEL TAPE FROM COMING OUT: EX-FBI AGENT

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses," he said. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Combs admitted, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab.

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

The rapper's words fell on deaf ears, though. Aubrey O'Day, who formerly fronted his all-girl group Danity Kane and has since been an outspoken critic of Combs, slammed his apology video.

"Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He says he's ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’… but apparently he wasn't disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it… leave god and mercy out of this, they aren't present here, and you know it."

Along with her comments, O'Day attached Combs' initial denial of claims after Cassie filed a lengthy sexual abuse lawsuit against her ex in November. One day after she filed, they settled the suit for an undisclosed sum.

Combs' other longtime foe, 50 Cent, also chimed in to let the "Mo Money, Mo Problems" rapper know how he felt about the apology.

"This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move," 50 Cent wrote.

After the video was released Friday, the LA District Attorney's office issued a statement confirming the rap artist is "unable" to be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.

"As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services," the DA wrote online.

In March, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) officials in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if Combs is the target of the federal agency's investigation.

Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer, called the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time.

In addition to the Dickerson-Neal suit, Combs is also being sued by Liza Gardner, Jane Doe, and music producer Rodeny "Lil Rod" Jones. Combs has denied each of the claims.

Read more from FOX News Digital