Property dispute escalated into stabbing in Cook County

The Brief A Berwyn man is charged with aggravated battery after a property dispute allegedly led to a stabbing. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the head and torso. Police arrested the suspect three days later in Burbank.



A Berwyn man has been charged with aggravated battery after a property dispute escalated into a stabbing last month in Summit.

What we know:

Police responded about 12:15 a.m. Feb. 20 to Advocate Christ Medical Center after receiving a report of a possible stabbing victim. Officers said the victim reported that an argument over property escalated into a fight.

During the incident, the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and torso with an unknown object, police said. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Randall Keys, of Berwyn. Keys was stopped by police in Burbank on Feb. 23 and taken into custody in connection with the incident, authorities said.

Keys was charged with one count of aggravated battery.

During his detention hearing, Keys was ordered to be held in Cook County Jail until his next court appearance, scheduled for March 23.