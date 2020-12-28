DNA links man to several Phoenix sexual assaults that happened in 2000, police say

A 53-year-old man was arrested late this year in connection to several crimes stemming back to 2000, the Phoenix Police Department said on Monday, Dec. 28, and law enforcement is asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Lance David Ray was arrested on suspicion of three separate 2000 incidents that happened in Peoria and Phoenix.

Incidents

Ray allegedly kidnapped a teen, 14, held him at gunpoint and sexually assaulted him.

A second incident reportedly happened in Phoenix where police say Ray kidnapped, bound and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at gunpoint. The third incident also happened in Phoenix, and police say Ray shot and killed an 18-year-old male after a struggle.

"In 2020, D.N.A. evidence linked Ray to these crimes. In October of 2020, Ray was arrested in Bloomington, Indiana, where he was visiting. He was extradited to Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and it is believed that additional victims may exist," the Dec. 28 news release says.

Ray previously lived in San Francisco, California in the early 1990s before moving to Portland, Oregon in 1993 and eventually Washington state. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1999 until 2003. He moved back to California from 2003 to 2017 before moving to St. Louis, Missouri in 2017.

The Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department and FBI Phoenix Field Office are asking for any potential victims of Ray to come forward with information.

If you believe you or someone you know may have information regarding Ray, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.