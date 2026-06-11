Dog stolen from vehicle in Target parking garage on Chicago's North Side

The Brief A 10-year-old Chihuahua-Beagle mix named Baby was stolen from a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood. Chicago police said the dog was taken during a burglary from a vehicle parked in a parking garage in the 2100 block of West Peterson Avenue. Detectives are investigating and seeking information about the suspect and a vehicle reportedly seen leaving the area.



A dog named Baby was stolen from a vehicle parked in a Target parking garage on the city's North Side Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The theft happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Peterson Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

A 27-year-old woman reported that an unknown person entered her vehicle while it was parked in a Target parking garage and took her dog, a 10-year-old Chihuahua-Beagle mix named Baby.

10-year-old Chihuahua/Beagle mix stolen June 10, 2026 from a Target parking garage in West Ridge.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with long dreadlocks between 25 and 35 years old, standing between 6 feet and 6-foot-4 inches tall, and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white shoes.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the suspect gained access to the vehicle.

According to community reports, people were seen going through vehicles in the parking garage before leaving the area in a blue Nissan Rogue with yellow temporary license plates. The vehicle was said to be missing a hubcap.

The vehicle was reportedly captured on surveillance video, but the cameras could not make out the plate numbers.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number JK289402.