Dolton man charged after police chase in Indiana

article

A Dolton man was arrested Thursday for allegedly leading police on a brief chase in northwest Indiana.

Eric Lymore, 25, is charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, Indiana State Police said.

An Indiana state trooper started following Lymore about 3:25 a.m. after he saw him driving 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Kennedy Avenue, state police said. When the trooper activated his siren, Lymore allegedly sped up, weaving in and out of traffic in an attempt to escape.

Lymore spun out on the northbound ramp to Cline Avenue, state police said, and was taken into custody without incident.