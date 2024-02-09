Driver ejected, hospitalized after serious crash on South Side: ISP

A serious crash on Chicago's south side has left a driver hospitalized and led to a temporary road closure.

The crash happened at 3:46 p.m. Friday on I-394 northbound, north of Glenwood Lansing Road.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash and found a driver had been ejected from a vehicle. It's unknown what caused the crash at this time.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown.

The right lane is currently shut down due to the crash investigation, ISP says.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.