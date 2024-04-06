Driver in custody after striking two pedestrians on North Side: Chicago police

A driver is in custody after losing control of her vehicle and striking two pedestrians on the city's North Side.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of W. Chicago Avenue.

A 55-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle, left the road and struck a pedestrian, a 29-year-old woman, who was walking on the sidewalk, according to Chicago police.

Her car then hit a second victim, a 58-year-old man, who was outside a gas station, CPD says.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals and are in good condition.

The driver, who hasn't been named, was also injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say she has since been released from the hospital but is in custody and citations are pending.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.