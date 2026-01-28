Fight over multi-billion dollar quantum computer campus on South Side not over

The Brief The Chicago Board of Elections approved a non-binding referendum that would have let March primary voters weigh in on the $9B PSI Quantum campus, but later rejected the March ballot initiative over "confusing and ambiguous" language. South Side residents and activists continue to oppose the quantum computing/microelectronics project planned for the former U.S. Steel site. Activists are now pushing a new November ballot initiative to relocate the project in favor of grocery stores, affordable housing, and youth-focused community spaces.



Two weeks to the day, the Chicago Board of Elections approved a non-binding referendum, which would have allowed March primary voters to question the fate of the $9 billion PSI Quantum computing campus.

On the South Side, residents and community activists are refusing to give up the fight.

What we know:

With their sights now set on the November general election, they rallied on Wednesday, calling on the community to support a new ballot initiative that lets voters consider whether the microelectronics park currently under construction on the site of the former U.S. Steel plant should be relocated in favor of grocery stores, affordable housing units, and youth centers.

A representative from Southside Together told the crowd: "We don’t need a quantum facility in our community. We don’t need a data center in our community. We need spaces for youth where activities can be held, spaces where people can congregate and learn about job opportunities."

The board of elections rejected the March ballot initiative earlier this month over what it described as "confusing and ambiguous" language.