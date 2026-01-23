Suburban Chicago man faces child porn charges
HIGHWOOD, Ill. - A Lake County man has been charged after detectives uncovered a stash of pornographic photos and videos of children under the age of 13.
What we know:
Elias Carballido, 18, was arrested Thursday at his Highwood home and charged with seven counts of possessing child pornography.
The investigation began after a social media provider tipped off Lake County Sheriff's detectives that a device shared suspected child porn from a home in the 200 block of Sheridan Avenue.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence on Thursday and K9 Enzo helped locate electronic devices that contained dozens of child porn files belonging to Carballido, officials said.
What they're saying:
"Our Cyber Crimes Unit continues to consistently target and arrest some of the most dangerous online predators," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "This work is deliberate, ongoing, and essential to keeping children safe. These investigations and arrests will continue to be a priority of ours in our mission to protecting our community."
What's next:
Carballido is being held at the Lake County Jail ahead of his first court appearance Friday morning. Officials said additional charges are possible.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.