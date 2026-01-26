Kanye West issues apology for antisemitic remarks, cites bipolar disorder and past brain injury

The Brief Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued a public apology for antisemitic remarks in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad. He cites untreated bipolar disorder and a past brain injury as contributing factors. The letter includes apologies to the Jewish and Black communities and ends with Ye asking for patience and accountability as he seeks treatment and works to rebuild trust.



Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is apologizing for years of antisemitic comments and actions in a full-page advertisement published by The Wall Street Journal.

What we know:

The ad, titled "To Those I’ve Hurt," is written as a personal reflection and apology. In it, Ye details his struggles with mental health, a traumatic brain injury sustained in a 2002 car crash and the consequences of behavior he says occurred during untreated manic episodes.

"I lost touch with reality," Ye wrote, acknowledging that his actions caused fear, humiliation and pain to people close to him and the public.

He said he was "deeply mortified by gravitating toward the swastika – a symbol of Nazi hate – and selling merchandise featuring it.

Dig deeper:

In February 2025, Ye purchased an advertisement that aired during the Super Bowl, directing viewers to his website. There, he promoted a $20 t-shirt displaying a swastika, prompting swift backlash from civil rights groups and Jewish organizations.

In his apology ad, Ye states plainly: I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

The backstory:

Much of the letter centers on Ye’s explanation of his mental health. He wrote that injuries from a car accident 25 years ago included damage to the frontal lobe of his brain that went undiagnosed for years.

The letter also includes a direct apology to the Black community, which Ye called "the foundation of who I am." He wrote that he was sorry for letting people down and added, "I love us."

Local perspective:

In an 2018 interview with Chicago radio station WGCI-FM (107.5), he walked back remarks suggesting that slavery was a choice, issuing an apology and acknowledging the harm caused by the statement.

What's next:

The ad closes with Ye asking not for sympathy, but for time and accountability as he attempts to rebuild trust.

"I write today to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home."