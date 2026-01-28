Deli manager stole $92K from Chicago-area business: police

article

The Brief Police say a Plainfield grocery store manager allegedly stole more than $92,000 by voiding cash transactions. An internal audit found hundreds of suspicious transactions dating back months. A grand jury has now charged the former manager with felony theft.



A deli manager at a suburban Chicago business has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing over $92,000 by voiding cash transactions.

What we know:

The owner of Tischler's Market in Plainfield reported to police on Oct. 15, 2025 that one of the business' managers, 57-year-old Robert Emanuelson, had been stealing money for his personal use. After reviewing evidence, police arrested Emanuelson later that day and charged him with misdemeanor theft.

Roughly two weeks later, the owner of the store provided more records to police that showed there were 847 voided cash transactions, totaling over $92,000 dating back to Jan. 1, 2025, according to police.

The case was reopened and after a three-month investigation, detectives determined there was enough evidence to seek felony charges.

A grand jury later indicted Emanuelson on two counts of felony theft.