Driver shot multiple times in Back of the Yards

A driver was shot several times Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was driving just before 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Hermitage Avenue when a gunman who was on foot started shooting, police said.

The driver was struck in the face, arm, leg and chest, according to police.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.