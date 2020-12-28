Driver strikes several parked vehicles, tree in Gold Coast

article

A driver who had been drinking crashed into several parked vehicles and a tree Sunday in the Gold Coast.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, was driving south about 9:20 p.m. on Astor Street when he crashed into several parked vehicles near Division Street, according to Chicago police. He then drove into a tree, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Police sources said the incident is alcohol-related and charges are pending.