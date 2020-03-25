Driver suffering medical episode crashes into Chicago Lawn bus shelter, striking 5 people

A driver possibly suffering a medical episode crashed his vehicle in a Chicago Lawn bus stop on Wednesday, injuring two children and three adults.

The 30-year-old was driving a Buick in the 2300 block of West 63rd Street about 9:05 a.m. when he crashed into a bus shelter, Chicago police said.

Paramedics responded and took a 6-month-old girl and a 4-year-old girl to Comer Children’s Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

A 59-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were both seriously injured and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 64-year-old woman and the driver were both treated and released from Holy Cross Hospital.

The CPD major accidents team is investigating the crash.