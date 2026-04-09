DUI suspect found holding Jack Daniel's bottle after 2 crashes in stolen car: police

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The Brief A man is facing DUI and multiple felony charges after two crashes on Route 83 in the west suburbs. Police say he fled the scene before being found with a bottle of whiskey, a stolen car and stolen electronics. The suspect’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit, according to authorities.



A man was charged with driving under the influence after two crashes involving a stolen car in Chicago's west suburbs.

The backstory:

The crashes happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on Route 83 in Elmhurst. The first collision happened near St. Charles Road and the second happened near North Avenue.

After the second crash, a witness told police the driver got out of the 2015 Ford 500 and ran east through a nearby parking lot.

Elmhurst police officers found the driver behind a business in the 500 block of North Avenue. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Edwin O. Aponte, was holding a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey and wearing a backpack containing stolen electronics, according to police.

Aponte was taken into custody and submitted a breathalyzer test that allegedly showed his BAC to be .164.

Further investigation determined the Ford sedan was stolen from Bensenville and two of the electronics from Aponte's backpack had store security sensors attached to them.

Aponte was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving under the influence, theft, obstructing a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license.

Aponte, who also faces several traffic violation charges, was taken to the DuPage County Judicial Center for first-appearance court.