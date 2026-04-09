Chicago crime: Man found shot to death in Brighton Park

The Brief A man was found shot to death early Thursday in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Police are investigating, and no suspects or motive have been announced.



A man was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers found the man around 4:15 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the head and body in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, according to CPD.

The man died at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

There were no other reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. Police have not said how many suspects they believe were involved.

Area One detectives are investigating.