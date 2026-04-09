Elmhurst manhunt: Second burglary suspect taken into custody following police chase, crash
ELMHURST, Ill. - A manhunt for a burglary suspect has ended with the person in custody after a police chase and crash in Chicago's west suburbs early Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to Elmhurst police, the situation began around 4:30 a.m. when another police agency chased a vehicle wanted for burglary into Elmhurst.
The vehicle crashed near York and Lake streets, where officers took one suspect into custody.
Crashed vehicle in Elmhurst manhunt.
A second suspect ran from the scene and was initially seen heading northeast into a wooded area near I-290, just east of York Road.
Police searched the area using drones and K9 units.
At about 6:10 a.m., a civilian spotted the suspect and alerted a nearby officer. The suspect was then taken into custody near Willow and Gladys streets.
What we don't know:
Details about the burglary investigation remain unclear.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Elmhurst Police Department.