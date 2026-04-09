Elmhurst manhunt: Second burglary suspect taken into custody following police chase, crash

The Brief Two burglary suspects are now in custody after a crash and foot chase in Elmhurst. One suspect was arrested at the crash scene; the second was found nearby. Police say a member of the public helped lead officers to the second suspect.



A manhunt for a burglary suspect has ended with the person in custody after a police chase and crash in Chicago's west suburbs early Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to Elmhurst police, the situation began around 4:30 a.m. when another police agency chased a vehicle wanted for burglary into Elmhurst.

The vehicle crashed near York and Lake streets, where officers took one suspect into custody.

Crashed vehicle in Elmhurst manhunt.

A second suspect ran from the scene and was initially seen heading northeast into a wooded area near I-290, just east of York Road.

Police searched the area using drones and K9 units.

At about 6:10 a.m., a civilian spotted the suspect and alerted a nearby officer. The suspect was then taken into custody near Willow and Gladys streets.

What we don't know:

Details about the burglary investigation remain unclear.