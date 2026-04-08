Man shot while getting out of his car in Chicago, police say

The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot Tuesday while exiting his car. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and is in critical condition. Detectives are investigating.



A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night while getting out of his car on Chicago's far South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m. on East 118th Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot found a 29-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police said the man was shot while exiting his vehicle. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.