Hobart fire rips through pole barn
(Hobart Fire Department)
HOBART, Ind. - A large fire broke out at a pole barn Tuesday night in Hobart, Indiana.
What we know:
The blaze started just before 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 37th Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a pole barn-style garage fully engulfed in flames.
The structure contained several hazards such as utility vehicles, propane tanks and forklifts.
Firefighters made forcible entry to gain access to the building and got the fire under control with help from neighboring departments, including Gary, Lake Station, Merrillville and Portage.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No estimate has been given on the extent of the damage.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Hobart Fire Department.