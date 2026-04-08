Hobart fire rips through pole barn

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Hobart Fire Department)

The Brief A large fire broke out at a pole barn in Hobart, Indiana, Tuesday night. Crews arrived to find the structure fully engulfed and worked to control the flames with help from multiple neighboring departments. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A large fire broke out at a pole barn Tuesday night in Hobart, Indiana.

What we know:

The blaze started just before 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 37th Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a pole barn-style garage fully engulfed in flames.

The structure contained several hazards such as utility vehicles, propane tanks and forklifts.

Firefighters made forcible entry to gain access to the building and got the fire under control with help from neighboring departments, including Gary, Lake Station, Merrillville and Portage.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No estimate has been given on the extent of the damage.