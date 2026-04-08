SUV crashes into beauty salon on Chicago's NW Side

The Brief An SUV crashed into a beauty salon late Tuesday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police found the vehicle partially inside the business, but no one was inside and no injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains unclear as detectives investigate.



An SUV crashed into a beauty salon late Tuesday night in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Yoly's Beauty Salon located at 4803 W. Montrose Ave.

Chicago police officers were called to the scene where they found a gray SUV partially located inside the salon. No one was inside the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Police have not said how many people they believe were inside the vehicle at the time.

Area Five detectives are investigating.