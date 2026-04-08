Chicago man arrested 5 months after another man shot during fight

The Brief A 22-year-old Chicago man is charged in a shooting that happened in November 2025. Police say the victim was shot during a fight on the South Side. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday.



A Chicago man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting another man on the South Side last year.

What we know:

Anthony Starr, 22, was arrested around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on South Chicago Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Anthony Starr | CPD

Police said Starr was identified as the person who shot a 21-year-old man on Nov. 2, 2025, on South Green Street in Englewood.

According to police, the victim was walking outside around 1:30 a.m. when Starr and another man approached him and started a fight. Starr then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Starr is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery involving a firearm.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Starr allegedly started the fight that led to the gunfire and if the other man who was with him will face charges.

What's next:

Starr is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.