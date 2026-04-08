Chicago man arrested 5 months after another man shot during fight
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting another man on the South Side last year.
What we know:
Anthony Starr, 22, was arrested around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on South Chicago Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Anthony Starr | CPD
Police said Starr was identified as the person who shot a 21-year-old man on Nov. 2, 2025, on South Green Street in Englewood.
According to police, the victim was walking outside around 1:30 a.m. when Starr and another man approached him and started a fight. Starr then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Starr is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery involving a firearm.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear why Starr allegedly started the fight that led to the gunfire and if the other man who was with him will face charges.
What's next:
Starr is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.