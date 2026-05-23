Michigan Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue employee accused of helping steal $7,500 in merchandise: officials
CHICAGO - A Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue employee has been charged after helping other people steal more than $7,500-worth of merchandise from the store, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Merrill Amos, 19, has been charged with theft by deception and retail theft, authorities say.
Merrill Amos, 19
On May 15, the store contacted police about a theft involving one of their employees. Police say Amos could be seen in security footage allowing other people to take merchandise from the store without paying on multiple occasions.
Amos was released from custody on May 16 after his initial court hearing.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.