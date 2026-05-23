Michigan Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue employee accused of helping steal $7,500 in merchandise: officials

The Brief A 19-year-old Saks Fifth Avenue employee, Merrill Amos, was charged with theft by deception and retail theft after allegedly helping others steal more than $7,500 in merchandise from the Michigan Avenue store. Investigators say security footage showed Amos allowing people to leave the store with unpaid merchandise on multiple occasions. The investigation began after Saks Fifth Avenue contacted police on May 15, and Amos was released from custody following a court hearing on May 16.



A Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue employee has been charged after helping other people steal more than $7,500-worth of merchandise from the store, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Merrill Amos, 19, has been charged with theft by deception and retail theft, authorities say.

Merrill Amos, 19

On May 15, the store contacted police about a theft involving one of their employees. Police say Amos could be seen in security footage allowing other people to take merchandise from the store without paying on multiple occasions.

Amos was released from custody on May 16 after his initial court hearing.