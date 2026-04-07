Inside Chicago’s $50M magic mansion: ‘The Hand & The Eye’ opens April 18

The Brief A new immersive magic venue is opening April 18 inside Chicago's historic McCormick Mansion. The $50 million, 36,000-square-foot space features global magicians, hidden rooms and interactive performances. Each visit is unique and combines magic, dining and exploration.



A new immersive magic destination is set to open in the heart of downtown Chicago, where guests don’t just watch the show – they become part of it.

What we know:

The Hand & The Eye will officially open Saturday, April 18 inside the McCormick Mansion at 100 E. Ontario St., just steps from Michigan Avenue.

The $50 million project reimagines the 36,000-square-foot property into a multi-level venue filled with performance spaces, dining rooms and hidden areas designed to surprise guests at every turn.

Dig deeper:

Unlike a traditional theater, The Hand & The Eye is designed as a fully immersive environment. Guests move through more than 37 rooms, each doubling as a performance space, where magicians from around the world present close-up illusions and interactive acts.

Organizers say no two visits will ever be the same.

"We’re creating a singular experience of wonder where memories are made and magic is shared," founder Glen Tullman said in a press release.

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The five-story venue is divided into distinct spaces, each with its own theme, design and experience.

Highlights include:

The Grand Salon: A historic entry space featuring a preserved staircase and immersive experiences.

The Coliseum: A 30-seat circular theater designed specifically for close-up performances.

The Monarch: The largest performance area, inspired by classic illusion theater.

The Red Herring: A 10-seat bar focused on intimate, Chicago-style magic.

The Vault: A hidden underground theater where guests will experience final performances.

Other spaces include dining rooms, lounges and a conservatory overlooking Michigan Avenue.

What's next:

Public ticket sales begin April 18, with entry packages starting at $225, which includes a dining credit.

The venue is open Sunday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Reservations are required, and most experiences are limited to guests 21 and older, with select family offerings expected later.

More details can be found online.