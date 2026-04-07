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Inside Chicago’s $50M magic mansion: ‘The Hand & The Eye’ opens April 18

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Published  April 7, 2026 11:24am CDT
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FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A new immersive magic venue is opening April 18 inside Chicago's historic McCormick Mansion.
    • The $50 million, 36,000-square-foot space features global magicians, hidden rooms and interactive performances.
    • Each visit is unique and combines magic, dining and exploration.

CHICAGO - A new immersive magic destination is set to open in the heart of downtown Chicago, where guests don’t just watch the show – they become part of it. 

What we know:

The Hand & The Eye will officially open Saturday, April 18 inside the McCormick Mansion at 100 E. Ontario St., just steps from Michigan Avenue

The $50 million project reimagines the 36,000-square-foot property into a multi-level venue filled with performance spaces, dining rooms and hidden areas designed to surprise guests at every turn. 

Dig deeper:

Unlike a traditional theater, The Hand & The Eye is designed as a fully immersive environment. Guests move through more than 37 rooms, each doubling as a performance space, where magicians from around the world present close-up illusions and interactive acts. 

Organizers say no two visits will ever be the same. 

"We’re creating a singular experience of wonder where memories are made and magic is shared," founder Glen Tullman said in a press release.

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The five-story venue is divided into distinct spaces, each with its own theme, design and experience. 

Highlights include: 

  • The Grand Salon: A historic entry space featuring a preserved staircase and immersive experiences.
  • The Coliseum: A 30-seat circular theater designed specifically for close-up performances.
  • The Monarch: The largest performance area, inspired by classic illusion theater.
  • The Red Herring: A 10-seat bar focused on intimate, Chicago-style magic.
  • The Vault: A hidden underground theater where guests will experience final performances.
  • Other spaces include dining rooms, lounges and a conservatory overlooking Michigan Avenue.

What's next:

Public ticket sales begin April 18, with entry packages starting at $225, which includes a dining credit. 

The venue is open Sunday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Reservations are required, and most experiences are limited to guests 21 and older, with select family offerings expected later. 

More details can be found online

The Source: The information in this article was provided by MCPR. 

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