Inside Chicago’s $50M magic mansion: ‘The Hand & The Eye’ opens April 18
CHICAGO - A new immersive magic destination is set to open in the heart of downtown Chicago, where guests don’t just watch the show – they become part of it.
What we know:
The Hand & The Eye will officially open Saturday, April 18 inside the McCormick Mansion at 100 E. Ontario St., just steps from Michigan Avenue.
The $50 million project reimagines the 36,000-square-foot property into a multi-level venue filled with performance spaces, dining rooms and hidden areas designed to surprise guests at every turn.
Dig deeper:
Unlike a traditional theater, The Hand & The Eye is designed as a fully immersive environment. Guests move through more than 37 rooms, each doubling as a performance space, where magicians from around the world present close-up illusions and interactive acts.
Organizers say no two visits will ever be the same.
"We’re creating a singular experience of wonder where memories are made and magic is shared," founder Glen Tullman said in a press release.
The five-story venue is divided into distinct spaces, each with its own theme, design and experience.
Highlights include:
- The Grand Salon: A historic entry space featuring a preserved staircase and immersive experiences.
- The Coliseum: A 30-seat circular theater designed specifically for close-up performances.
- The Monarch: The largest performance area, inspired by classic illusion theater.
- The Red Herring: A 10-seat bar focused on intimate, Chicago-style magic.
- The Vault: A hidden underground theater where guests will experience final performances.
- Other spaces include dining rooms, lounges and a conservatory overlooking Michigan Avenue.
What's next:
Public ticket sales begin April 18, with entry packages starting at $225, which includes a dining credit.
The venue is open Sunday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Reservations are required, and most experiences are limited to guests 21 and older, with select family offerings expected later.
More details can be found online.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by MCPR.