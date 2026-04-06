I-80 crash leaves driver dead, lane closures in Joliet, police say
JOLIET, Ill. - A single-car crash on Interstate 80 in southwest suburban Joliet on Monday afternoon left one person dead and lanes of traffic shut down.
What we know:
Troopers responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at Chicago Street in Joliet around 2:30 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.
The car hit a concrete barrier in a construction zone, police said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital, where they died.
All eastbound lanes at Larkin Avenue in Joliet were shut down at 3:45 p.m., police said.
ISP is investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
It was unclear when the lanes would reopen.
Officials did not identify the victim.