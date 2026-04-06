I-80 crash leaves driver dead, lane closures in Joliet, police say

The Brief A driver was killed after a single-car crash on I-80 in suburban Joliet on Monday. ISP closed all eastbound lanes as they investigate the crash. It's unclear when the lanes would be reopened.



A single-car crash on Interstate 80 in southwest suburban Joliet on Monday afternoon left one person dead and lanes of traffic shut down.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at Chicago Street in Joliet around 2:30 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

The car hit a concrete barrier in a construction zone, police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where they died.

All eastbound lanes at Larkin Avenue in Joliet were shut down at 3:45 p.m., police said.

ISP is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear when the lanes would reopen.

Officials did not identify the victim.