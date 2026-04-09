Man dies after early morning apartment fire on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 62-year-old man died after an apartment fire Thursday in East Garfield Park. A woman and a 4-year-old child made it out safely and were hospitalized as a precaution. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.



A 62-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a West Side apartment building early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Around 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a call of a fire in the 3400 block of West Monroe Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

When police arrived, a woman and a 4-year-old had already made it out of the building and were standing outside on the sidewalk.

Chicago Fire Department crews put out the fire and found a 62-year-old man unresponsive inside the building. He was treated at the scene and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

The woman and child were also taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition as a precaution.

No one was displaced by the fire, according to officials.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the fire, and the identity of the victim is still unknown.

What's next:

Chicago police and the fire department are investigating.