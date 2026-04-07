Chicago South Side home floods again — family demands city fix ongoing problem

The Brief Chicago homeowner Chrislin Flanagan has had her basement flood four times since 2021, costing over $26,000 in repairs. The flooding is linked to aging 100+ year-old city sewer infrastructure causing repeated backups. The city plans expedited street work to fix the issue, while costs are shared through a repair program.



For most people, a little rain is no big deal. But for Chrislin Flanagan, it’s a nightmare she’s lived through four times since 2021.

Her basement at her home in the 107th block of S. Emerald has flooded repeatedly, leaving her with more than $26,000 in plumbing and repair costs and this spring, another storm is looming.

"It’s frustrating. It’s almost like an inconsideration," Flanagan said. "If we didn’t pay our water bill, the water would be off. If we did pay our taxes, our home would be up for tax sale. But when there’s an issue, despite doing the right things, we’re just constantly told there’s nothing we can do."

What we know:

Flanagan bought the home in 2019, hoping for a quiet family space. But by February 2021, her finished basement was underwater. Subsequent floods in 2022 and 2023, and now again in 2026, have turned her "dream home" into what she calls a flood zone.

Plumbers on scene said the issue stems from aging city pipes—more than 100 years old.

"It’s in between here and the city right there… what is this, old infrastructure over 100 years ago?" Flanagan said.

Her home is supposed to drain into two sewers, but right now, everything backs up.

"Because we have a basement that does not have a direct out to the street, we have to get a company to come in and extract it. Someone has to physically come in and remove it from front to back," she explained.

Normally, it takes the Chicago Department of Transportation 48 hours to issue a permit for street digging, but in this case, progress has been fast-tracked, and work is set to begin Wednesday.

Green marks on the street indicate where the city will dig roughly 10 feet from the curb to address a drain or possible blockage.

"Alderman Mosley stopped by to see all the damage from all three, now four, incidents… and mold is starting to come up," Flanagan said.

What's next:

Flanagan is relying on Chicago’s Private Drain Program, which works with homeowners to repair private sewers and drains. The costs are shared: homeowners cover repairs on their property, while the city handles issues found in its main sewer system.

"These are dehumidifiers to dry the basement out," Flanagan said. "Another $3,300… same issue and I don’t know what else to do. Personal items… $24,000. It’s a lot of money… no hope. I was hoping the news exposing this is our last hope."

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Tia Ewing.



