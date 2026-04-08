Chicago police seek 4 people in connection with Avondale homicide

The Brief A homicide happened March 24 in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue. Police are trying to identify and speak with four people. Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people in connection with a homicide last month on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

The homicide happened around 3:19 a.m. on March 24 in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue, in the Avondale neighborhood.

Police say they want to identify and speak with four individuals in connection with the case.

The four people of interest are described as:

A Black man wearing a black jacket, black baseball hat and blue jeans.

An Asian woman wearing a black jacket and white pants.

A Black man wearing a black jacket, white hoodie and black pants.

A Black man wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and a brown winter hat.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how the group may be connected to the homicide.

Details about the homicide remain unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6614 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using report number JK192078.