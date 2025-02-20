Durbin warns of 'dangerous flaw' in new FBI chief Kash Patel

The Brief The Senate confirmed Kash Patel as the new FBI director in a 51-49 vote. Patel, a Trump loyalist, has faced criticism over past statements about the 2020 election and the FBI. Sen. Dick Durbin called Patel’s confirmation "extremely dangerous," citing concerns about potential retribution against opponents.



The Senate has confirmed Kash Patel as the next director of the FBI, despite strong opposition from Democrats.

Patel, who has a background as a public defender and Justice Department attorney, previously served in key intelligence and defense roles under former President Donald Trump.

What we know:

Patel was confirmed by the Senate in a narrow 51-49 vote, solidifying his position as the head of the FBI.

Before this role, he worked as a public defender in Florida for over a decade and later as a trial attorney for the Justice Department.

During Trump's first term, Patel held influential positions, including chief of staff to the defense secretary and principal deputy to the director of national intelligence.

His nomination has been controversial due to his past statements questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election and the events of January 6, as well as allegations that he played a role in the removal of FBI employees.

Despite these concerns, Patel is now set to lead the country’s top domestic investigative agency for a 10-year term.

What they're saying:

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois was among Patel’s most vocal critics.

"My Senate Republican colleagues are… willfully ignoring myriad red flags about Mr. Patel, especially his recurring instinct to threaten retribution against his perceived enemies. This is an extremely dangerous flaw for someone who seeks to lead the nation's most powerful domestic investigative agency for the next ten years," said Durbin.

What's next:

With Patel now confirmed, his leadership of the FBI will be closely watched as the Trump administration carries out its agenda.