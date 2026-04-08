New suburban Chicago police vehicle aims to support residents with autism

The Brief Elgin police introduced an interactive vehicle designed for people with autism. The vehicle helps residents practice real-life scenarios like traffic stops. Officials say it aims to reduce stress and improve communication during emergencies.



Elgin police have introduced a new interactive vehicle designed to help people with autism get through emergency situations more comfortably.

What to know:

The Elgin Police Department partnered with The Autism Hero Project to unveil what's described as a first-of-its-kind "Autism Interactive Vehicle."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Autism Interactive Vehicle | Provided

The vehicle is built to serve as both a response tool during real police calls and a learning space where people with autism can practice everyday interactions, like traffic stops, in a controlled environment.

Inside, the vehicle includes tools to support communication and self-regulation. These features include breathing exercises, counting prompts and options for non-speaking communication, such as picture systems and speller boards.

It also carries sensory kits and incorporates the Blue Envelope Program, which helps officers quickly understand a person’s needs. Prompts inside the vehicle guide officers to ask questions about comfort, such as whether someone is hungry, in pain or needs help.

What's next:

According to The Autism Hero Project, the plan is to bring the vehicle across Elgin to schools, community events and gatherings to offer hands-on experiences.

"A huge thank you to the Elgin Police Department for trusting us to help redesign this vehicle—this is truly the first interactive autism vehicle of its kind, and we can’t wait for the community to experience it!" the nonprofit said.